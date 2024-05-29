OSSC Announces Recruitment Exam Schedule For June to August 2024

Recruitment
By Deepa Sharma
OSSC announces exam calendar

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the calendar of all recruitment examinations for the month of June, July and August 2024.

Issuing a recent notification, the OSSC said that the dates of examination are subject to change. Hence candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Recruitment Examination in June 2024:

Name of Post Exam Type Date
Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023

Except JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)

 Preliminary Examination 09.06.2024
Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023 Typing Test 11.06.2024
Computer Skill Test 12.06.2024
Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha Computer Skill Test 12.06.2024
Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2024 Preliminary Examination 23.06.2024
Vital Statistic Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence and Vital Statistic, Odisha Certificate Verification Second fortnight of June, 2024
Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023 Certification Verification Second fortnight of June, 2024

 

Recruitment Examination in July 2024:

Name of Post Exam Type Date
Assistant Training Officer under DTET, 2024 Preliminary Examination 14.07.2024
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2024 Preliminary Examination 21.07.2024
System Assistant under Odisha Information Commission, 2024 Main Written Examination Date to be announced

 

Recruitment Examination in August 2024:

Name of Post Exam Type Date
Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 for JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical) Preliminary Examination Date to be announced
Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2023 Preliminary Examination Date to be announced
Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023 Main Written Examination Date to be announced
Mathematics Test Date to be announced
Computer Skill Test Date to be announced
Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Junior Mining Officer, Junior MVI & Tracer) Main Written Examination Date to be announced

 

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission website at ossc.gov.in.

