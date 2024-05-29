OSSC Announces Recruitment Exam Schedule For June to August 2024

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the calendar of all recruitment examinations for the month of June, July and August 2024.
Issuing a recent notification, the OSSC said that the dates of examination are subject to change. Hence candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
Recruitment Examination in June 2024:
|Name of Post
|Exam Type
|Date
|Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023
Except JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)
|Preliminary Examination
|09.06.2024
|Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023
|Typing Test
|11.06.2024
|Computer Skill Test
|12.06.2024
|Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha
|Computer Skill Test
|12.06.2024
|Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2024
|Preliminary Examination
|23.06.2024
|Vital Statistic Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence and Vital Statistic, Odisha
|Certificate Verification
|Second fortnight of June, 2024
|Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator, 2023
|Certification Verification
|Second fortnight of June, 2024
Recruitment Examination in July 2024:
|Name of Post
|Exam Type
|Date
|Assistant Training Officer under DTET, 2024
|Preliminary Examination
|14.07.2024
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2024
|Preliminary Examination
|21.07.2024
|System Assistant under Odisha Information Commission, 2024
|Main Written Examination
|Date to be announced
Recruitment Examination in August 2024:
|Name of Post
|Exam Type
|Date
|Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 for JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)
|Preliminary Examination
|Date to be announced
|Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2023
|Preliminary Examination
|Date to be announced
|Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023
|Main Written Examination
|Date to be announced
|Mathematics Test
|Date to be announced
|Computer Skill Test
|Date to be announced
|Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Junior Mining Officer, Junior MVI & Tracer)
|Main Written Examination
|Date to be announced
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission website at ossc.gov.in.