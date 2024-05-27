Kerala PSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for posts with Rs 66,800 salary, Full details here

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has initiated application for the post of Junior Health Inspector Gr.II (SR from ST only) in various district of Kerala. As per the official notification, the recruitment is for filling nine vacancies with salary ranging from Rs 31,100 to 66,800 per month.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at official website of Kerala Public Service Commission at keralapsc.gov.in before June 19.

More Details:

Vacancy:

Department: Health Services

Name of Post: Junior Health Inspector Gr.II(SR from ST only)

Districtwise vacancy:

Alappuzha: 02

Palakkad: 02

Thrissur: 02

Kozhikode: 02

Kannur: 01

Educational Qualification:

General: Pass in Plus 2 with Science subjects or its equivalent examination from recognized institutions.

Technical: Diploma in Health Inspector course conducted by Director of Health Services or by any other institution recognized by Government of Kerala.

Age Limit:

Candidates born between 02.01.1983 and 01.01.2006 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post.

Selection Procedure:

Direct Recruitment

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of KPSC at kpsc.gov.in

Click on recruitment section

In the recruitment Section, You will be find Apply Online link

Click on it

You have to fill all the information here and click on the Next Button

Upload Your Photo and Sign according to size.

Save your date and submit your Application form

Take a print out of the application for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission at keralapsc.gov.in.