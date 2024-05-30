BSF Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 162 Vacant Posts, Check Eligibility Here

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced recruitment by issuing a notification for recruitment to the vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (SI), Head Constable, and Constable under Group B and Group C. According to the notification, applications for this recruitment will start on June 1st and continue until June 30th, 2024.

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to fill out the forms online through the official website of BSF

More details:

Vacancy:

Sub-Inspector: 11

Head Constable: 105

Constable: 46

Age Limit:

Candidates must be above the age of 20 and less than 30 years old. There is a 5-year upper age limit relaxation for the ST, SC, and OST categories.

Educational Qualifications:

10th qualification from a recognized board institution for HCs and constables; 10+2 qualification from a recognized board institution for SI applicants

Certificate in Engineering and other required courses.

Application Fees:

₹200 for General, OBC, and EWS (Group B)

₹100 for General, OBC, and EWS (Group C)

No fees for the SC, ST, and ESM candidates

How to apply:

Visit the official website of BSF

Click on the link for BSF Recruitment 2024 on the homepage

Provide the required details.

Submit the application form.

Submit the required documents.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Border Security Force (BSF)