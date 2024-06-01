Plus Two admission process in Odisha to begin from June 7, check details

Plus two admission process in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Plus two admission process in Odisha will begin from June 7, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) department of the state government.

As per the I&PR department’s press release, the online application process for admission to the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of Plus Two for academic session 2024-25 through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will start from June 7 and the candidates can apply through SAMS portal www.samsodisha.gov.in.

Notably, 5,30,153 out of the total 5,41,061 students, who appeared in the matric examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Examination (BSE), have passed this year.

