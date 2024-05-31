RRB Recruitment 2024: Photo uploading for 9144 Technician vacancies to begin soon, Check all details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to begin the photo and signature uploading process for the 9144 technician vacancies. The window for uploading will open on from June 3 to June 7.

“It may be noted that if any applicant fails to upload proper photo and signature by 7th June 2024 will result in automatic rejection of his/her application and no further correspondence will be entertained on this account,” the official notification reads.

Meanwhile, the application procedure was commenced from March 9 to April 8.

More Details:

Total Posts:

Technician Grade I Signal: 1092 vacant posts

Technician Grade III: 8052 vacant posts

Total: 9144 vacant posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.

They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit to apply: 10 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 33 years of age

It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.

Selection Process:

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on three stages. They are:

Document Verification

Computer Based Test

Medical Examination

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads “RRB Technician Recruitment 2024”

Next they need to fill in the required details and get themselves registered.

Next, they need to pay the application fee and submit their online application.

Candidates are advised to keep a print out of their application form for future references.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.