Death toll in Puri fire tragedy mounts to 9

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Puri: The death toll in the Puri cracker mishap rose to nine with the death of one more person, informed the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today.

“As per the information of the Health & FW Department, another person died due to an unfortunate fire tragedy in Puri. In this connection, the total death toll raised to 9(Nine),” said a press release issued by the SRC.

The Puri Collector has taken steps to pay Rs 4 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased persons, the release further said adding that a total of 21 patients are still under medical treatment in different hospitals.

It is to be noted here that the fire mishap occurred after a pile of crackers exploded during Chapa Khela (water sporting) of the trinity as a part of Chandan Yatra in Narendra Puskarini on May 29.

