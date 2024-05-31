Bhitara Chandan Jatra of Lord Jagannath to start in Puri, details here

Puri: The Bhitara Chandan Jatra of Lod Jagannath and his siblings shall start on Friday in Puri’s famous Srimandir, said reports in this regard. This ritual is a part of the Chandan Jatra which ended with the Bhaunri Jatra on Wednesday.

In the Bahara Chandan Jatra the three boats of the deities that is Nanda, Bhadra and Baijanta were taken out. Those had been kept submerged in the Narendra tank for the entire year.

These vessels were painted and used after necessary repairs. The Chandan Jatra started on May 10. Madanmohan along with Bhudevi, Sridevi and Panchu Pandav will play various games (Chappa Khela) in the Narendra pond.

Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath began on the holy Akshaya Tritya Tithi on May 10. The moving idol of Mahaprabhu (Madanmohan) will do chappa khela in the holy Narendra pond. For this, as the preparations have started at the holy Narendra pond and the sevayats are very excited even in this heat they are enthusiastic about the upcoming events and the Chandan Jatra preparations.

As per the tradition in the Bhitara Chandan Jatra, from today the Lord will be dressed in sandalwood and will perform chappa khela inside the temple. After completion of the bhoga Mandap ritual, Mahaprabhu will be decorated and so will be the Chandan ghara, Besh Mailam and Aalat attached to it.

Mudirast, Patimahapatra, Pujapanda servitors will put sandalwood and offer sandalwood to the Lord. Yesterday the turmeric water bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath was completed in the temple premises.

Also Read: Tale Behind Making Of Tahia For Chandan Jatra Of Lord Jagannath In Puri