60-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Dhenkanal

Kamakhayanagar: In an unfortunate incident, a 60-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephant when he went to pluck flowers in Gobari village under Kamakhayanagar range of Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Sura Munda of the same village.

According to reports, Sura had gone to the nearby field to pluck flowers, when he did not return for a quite long time, his relatives started searching from him.

After sometime, they spotted him lying in a pool of blood in the jungle and informed the police about the incident.

On being informed, the Mahabiroad police and forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.