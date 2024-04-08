6 Maoists arrested in Malkangiri of Odisha, huge cache of Mao items seized

Malkangiri: In a huge success to the armed forces, as many as six Maoists were arrested in Malkangiri district of Odisha, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, six Maoists have been arrested. The Sukma district police and CRPF Cobra jawans arrested 6 Maoists in Malkangari district bordering Chhattisgarh sate.

A large amount of Maoist items and explosives were seized from the Maoists arrested in Malkangiri. The SP of Sukma informed that 19 BGL bombs and gelatin were seized among the confiscated items.

Further detailed reports awaited.

Two hardcore Maoists had been killed in a police encounter on Odisha’s Malkangiri district border Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on March 16.

According to sources, nearly 20 to 25 Maoists group led by the area committee Maoists Commander Arun were planning to target police. After receiving information about it, the cops initiated a search operation and busted their camp.

Following this, the police personnel and the group of Naxalites had an exchange of fire, where two hardcore Maoists were killed. The exchange of fire took place for a long time.

The cops have also seized various Naxal products. Following the incident, a detailed search operation is underway in the area.

