Maoists torch 4 vehicles engaged in a mine in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Malkangiri: Maoists torched 4 vehicles that were engaged in a mine in Malkangiri-Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The incident took place in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the ultras torched the four vehicles that have been engaged in a mine located near Chhote Dangar. No onsite worker was injured.

The Maoists have reportedly torched the vehicles to strengthen their position and to frighten the voters ahead of the general elections 2024.

However, following the incident, the search operation has been intensified by the police in this area.

