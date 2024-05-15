Amit Shah in Odisha, says there will be double engine government

There will be a double engine government in the state said Amit Shah in Odisha while on a visit on Wednesday to Cuttack where he held a mega roadshow. BJP will form the government for the first time in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has shown such a demeanor in a victory rally in Sorda by campaigning for the BJP.

According to reports, Shah has appealed to MP candidates and MLA candidates of seven assembly constituencies to vote in the election meeting. There are no roads to 6,412 villages in Odisha. Shah said that if the BJP government is formed in the state, Modi will build roads from every village within two years.

The Modi government has eradicated terrorism in the country in the last 10 years. Shah said that Modi has honored entire Odisha by making the tribal girl Draupadi Murmu the president of the country.

He said that while all the world leaders attended the G-20 conference, there was a picture of Konark Sun Temple on its display. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited Odisha for the third time. There is a plan to return from there at 5:30 pm in the evening to join the road show in Cuttack. There is a total of 50 minutes of road show.

The road show will start from Buxi Bazar Samaj Office Road and go to Balu bazar. BJP will ask for votes for candidates in the road show. A total of 18 platoons of police force will be deployed on the route line. Local police arrangements have been made keeping in mind Z Plus security and code of conduct. Similarly, BJP National President JP Nadda will come to Bhubaneswar and participate in the Subhadra Yojana program.