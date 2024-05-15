BJP will destroy the Constitution of India if wins the election: Rahul Gandhi

Balangir: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will destroy the Constitution of India if it wins the 2024 election, alleged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

While seeking votes for party candidates in a public gathering at Balangir constituency of Odisha, Rahul urged the people to save the Constitution of India by voting in large numbers for the INDIA bloc.

Rahul asked the people what the BJP government at the centre has done for the country. It did not waive off the loans of the poor, daily workers and farmers but it waived off Rs 16 lak crore loans of 22 arabapatis (billionaires), which is equal to the 24 years of funds for the MGNREGA scheme. However, he assured to waive off the loans of the farmers.

He also made several promises to the people during his address saying as soon as the INDIA alliance forms the government at the Centre on June 4, it will provide Rs 1 lakh each, Rs 8,500 every month, to one woman of each poor family annually and will increase the wages under the MGNREGS to Rs 400.

The former Congress president also promised to make the salaries of Anganwadi and Asha workers double and fill up 30 lakh vacant government posts. He also assured guaranteed job to every fresh graduate and diploma holder in the first year.

Besides, a total of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 8500 every month, will be deposited in the account of unemployed youths of the country, Rahu Gandhi promised.