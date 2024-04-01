3 women of family critical after being attacked by man with cricket bat in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: At least three women of a family sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a man with a cricket bat in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today.

One Ranjulata Nath of Nachhipur village under Sabarang Police station limits of the district was reportedly constructing a toilet on her land. However, the wife of her neighbour Muna Nath protested the construction alleging that it would block the route to her house.

After Ranjulata and Muna’s wife had a heated argument, Muna rushed to the spot with a cricket bat and allegedly misbehaved with Ranjulata by hurling abuses at her. Soon, Ranjulata’s sister Jasabanti and sister-in-law Manjilata reached the spot and protested Muna’s action.

Irate of over their protested, Muna allegedly attacked the three women with the bat leaving them severely injured. He also allegedly attacked the minor children of the women.

Ranjulata, Jasabanti and Manjilata were rescued by some locals and rushed to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment, said sources adding that the accused attacked the women while none of the male member of the family was present.

“We were constructing the toilet on our land but his (Muna’s) wife first started to fight with us and later he (Muna) came and attacked me and my sister and sister-in-law and even our children with the cricket bat. I sustained injuries on my head, back and hands,” alleged Ranjulata.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Muna at Sabarang Police station, based on which cops have started an investigation into the matter.