On Cam! German Shepherd attacks 6-year-old girl in Ghaziabad housing society

Ghaziabad: In a horrifying incident, a German Shepherd attacked a six-year-old girl while she was riding her bicycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad in Ajnara Integrity Housing Society on Tuesday.

The entire scene was captured in the CCTV footage where the victim, identified as Vanya Chauhan .She was cycling and suddenly German Shepherd attacked her. She was seen bitten by the dog, while the owner was struggling to control the dog despite being restrained by leash.

Her mother Namita Chauhan made a quick response and managed to rescue Vanya and prevented the dog to cause more harm to her daughter. In the footage, Namita sought help from a security guard, who intervened and communicated with the dog’s owner.

Vanya then leaves her bicycle and runs towards her mother. Vanya Chauhan suffered injuries to her hands and waist from the dog’s bites and scratches.

Later, Namita filed a complaint against the dog’s owner under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code, citing negligence on the owner’s part. The complaint also stated that the dog was not wearing a muzzle as well.

Here is the video: