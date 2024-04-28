With 43.2 degrees by 2.30 PM, Bhubaneswar becomes hottest place in Odisha yet again

Bhubaneswar: The State Capital City has Bhubaneswar continue to be the hottest place in Odisha as it boiled at a temperature of 43.2 degrees by 2.30 PM today.

As per the mid-day bulletin of the city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), mercury in Bhubaneswar rose to 43.2 degree Celsius by 2.30 PM today.

Bhubaneswar was followed by Keonjhar which sizzled at 42.7 degrees Celsius while Chandbali was the third hottest location of the State by noon with a temperature of 42.2 degree Celsius.

Likewise, Balasore, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur reported a temperature of 41.4, 40.6, 39.9 and 39.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather department also has issued a Red alert for heatwave to districts like Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jajpur for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, light to moderate thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda within next three days, predicted the IMD.

