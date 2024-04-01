Odisha: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development, actor turned MP Anubhav Mohanty has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Kendrapara MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on March 30 ahead of the general elections 2024.

“I hope this letter finds you at the best of your health and happiness. I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the Biju Janata Dal, effective immediately,” Mohanty said in his letter to Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Anubhav Mohanty became the third leader to resign from the State ruling party today. Earlier in the day, former Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Priyadarshi Mishra and Korei legislator Akash Das Nayak had deserted BJD.

While Priyadarshi Mishra joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is expected that the two Ollywood stars (Anubhav Mohanty and Akash Das Nayak) will join the saffron fold very soon.

Anubhav joined the regional political party on 27 April 2013. He was elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested in June 2014 and is the youngest parliamentarian of Rajyasabha. On 23 May 2019, he was elected as the Member of Parliament from Kendrapara (Lok Sabha constituency) by beating the previously elected Baijayant Panda.

