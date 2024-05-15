CUET (UG)-2024 Exam commences across the country and abroad

New Delhi: The CUET (UG)-2024 Examination commenced successfully across the Country and abroad today. More than 75% candidates attend the examination on Day 1.

As per reports, the examination is to be concluded in a record time span of 8 days. A total of 11.4 lakh candidates had been scheduled to take the exam at 2157 centres in 379 cities on day 1 of the examination this year.

The attendance percentage for today’s examinations is more than 75%, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a statement.

For more details regarding the CUET (UG)-2024, the candidates may contact 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.