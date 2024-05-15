Several BJP heavyweight leaders including Hema Malini to campaign in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Several BJP heavyweight leaders including veteran Bollywood actress and senior party leader Hema Malini will visit Odisha and campaign for the party candidates ahead of second phase election in the state on May 20.

As informed by the saffron party, Hema Malini will address public meetings at North Bhubaneswar, Kishore Nagar in Cuttack City and hold a roadshow in Pipili on May 17.

Likewise, BJP national president JP Nadda will conduct a roadshow in Bhubaneswar from Mausima temple to Lingaraj temple tomorrow. Later, he will address public meetings in Padampur in Bargarh district and Sundargarh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to address public meetings at Brajarajnagar, Bonai and Attabira, Jatani tomorrow. He will again visit the state on May 17 and hold public meetings at Kabisuryanagar, Kantabanji, Loisingha, Satyabadi and Pipili

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai is also scheduled to attend public meetings at Talasara, Bijepur and Birmaharajpur tomorrow. On May 17, he will address public meetings at three places- Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Biramitrapur.

Likewise, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma will hold public meetings in Sanakhemundi and Kandhamal on May 17. Even railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw will attend public meetings in Athagarh on May 17 and another public meeting Bonai on May 18 while Union Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting in Rourkela on May 17.

