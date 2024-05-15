Below Header Govt Ad

Former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda joins BJD

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Radharani Panda joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Hours after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ahead of the second phase election in Odisha

The ex-legislator joined BJD in the presence of party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

Panda represented Brajrajnagar in the state Assembly from 2014 to 2019. However, she was denied BJP ticket for the ongoing twin elections in the state.

Earlier in the day, she had resigned from the saffron party expressing her resentment over the functioning of the party. She had sent her resignation letter to BJP’s State president Manmohan Samal.

Also Read: Car Gets Crushed Between Two Trucks In Keonjhar, 5 Killed

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Subadh Nayak 11495 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.