Android 15 Update: These Motorola devices will get the latest update

Android 15 will be launched in the upcoming months and for the purpose of testing beta builds are already out. If you are using a Motorola device, it is quite likely that you might get an Android 15 update.

Unlike the last few Android OS i.e. Android 13 and Android 14, the Android 15 will be packing some exciting features. We have mentioned the list of Motorola smartphones that are liked to get the latest Android update.

Android 15 OS update eligible devices

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Moto G84

Motorola Moto G73

Motorola Moto G64

Motorola Moto G54

Motorola Moto G Power (2024)

Motorola Moto G (2024)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola device users should keep it in mind that the company is yet to announce the list of devices that receive Android 15 upgrade. While budget smartphones of the company get a major OS update, the high end/ mid-range devices get three major Android updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launch in India will be very soon and this has been confirmed now. According to the latest report by The Tech Outlook, the device has been spotted on the BIS certification website. The device has a model number of XT2401-1.

The device gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Edge 50 Ultra gets a triple camera unit at the rear. This includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

Ban on Motorola devices

Lenovo and its subsidiary company Motorola have faced a ban by a court in Germany. Due to this ban both companies will not be able to sell their devices in the country. The legal dispute is between US-based InterDigital and Lenovo over patent infringement on WWAN modules. The WWAN modules enable wireless connection on smartphones as well as on portable devices.

