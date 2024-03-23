14 injured in wild bee attack in Mohana of Odisha

Mohana: As many as 14 have been injured in wild bee attack. The incident took place in Kharinera village of Mohana Block in Gajapati district.

Reports say that, the said bee attack took place while the people were cooking food. According to the available information, some people of the village went to the nearby forest this morning.

While making a fire under a tree for cooking there, the wild wild bees nesting in the tree attacked everyone. All the injured in the bee attack in Mohana were rescued and admitted to Mohana Health Center.

After the initial treatment, the doctor informed that the health condition of all the injured is stable. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.