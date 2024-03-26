1 killed, 10 others critical as bus overturns in Odisha’s Koraput district

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
bus overturns in koraput district
Koraput: At least one passenger was killed while 10 others sustained critical injuries after a private bus in which they were traveling overturned at Podagada village under the Koraput Sadar Police station limits this evening.

The road accident took place while the bus named ‘Khambeswari’ was on its way to Berhampur from Malkangiri. Police with the help of some locals carried out the rescue operation and admitted the injured persons to the Podagada Hospital for treatment.

Though police has started a probe into the bus accident, however, it is yet to be assertain under what circumstances the bus turned turtle.

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

