1 killed, 10 others critical as bus overturns in Odisha’s Koraput district

Koraput: At least one passenger was killed while 10 others sustained critical injuries after a private bus in which they were traveling overturned at Podagada village under the Koraput Sadar Police station limits this evening.

The road accident took place while the bus named ‘Khambeswari’ was on its way to Berhampur from Malkangiri. Police with the help of some locals carried out the rescue operation and admitted the injured persons to the Podagada Hospital for treatment.

Though police has started a probe into the bus accident, however, it is yet to be assertain under what circumstances the bus turned turtle.