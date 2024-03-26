KBN gang members go on rampage on street of Bhubaneswar, attack people & vandalise vehicles

Bhubaneswar: The members of the infamous Koi Bhai Nahi (KBN) gang went on a rampage on the street of Bhubaneswar and attacked the passers-by apart from vandalising vehicles that came on their way.

A group of 6-8 bike-borne members of the gang, who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol, entered the Brit Colony in Nayapalli area of the State Capital City this evening and hacked people, whomever they saw on the road, with swords.

At least three people sustained grievous injuries after they were hacked by the criminals, who also vandalised the vehicles which they noticed while going at a high speed and creating ruckus in the locality.

The injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital, said sources adding that their condition is stated to be critical.

Tension prevailed in the Brit Colony area following the incident with people getting frightened to get out of their houses.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Nayapali police station reached the areas and started an investigation into the matter. Police also have collected the footage of the gang’s attack from a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

