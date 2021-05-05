Kolkata: In view of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday imposes fresh restrictions in the state.

All the markets, retailers and standalone shops will now function only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

“Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we’ve to take some steps. Wearing masks will be mandatory. There’ll be only 50% attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed. Social, political gathering are prohibited,” Banerjee announced.

Here are few guidelines: