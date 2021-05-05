West-Bengal Announces Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions, Check Details

By WCE 1

Kolkata: In view of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday imposes fresh restrictions in the state.

All the markets, retailers and standalone shops will now function only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

“Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we’ve to take some steps. Wearing masks will be mandatory. There’ll be only 50% attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed. Social, political gathering are prohibited,” Banerjee announced.

Here are few guidelines:

  • Wearing of masks will be mandatory.
  • There’ll be only 50% attendance in state government offices.
  • Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed.
  • Social, political gathering are prohibited
  • All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only.
  • Movement of local trains will be suspended from tomorrow. State transport, including metro, will function with 50 percent capacity.
  • From 7th May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by airport authority with state government.
  • Work from home should be encouraged for private sector. 50% of the staff will be allowed.
  • Jewellery shops will remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm.
  • Home delivery will be encouraged.
  • Banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.
  • Random checking will be done in inter-state buses. RT-PCR negative report not older then 72 hours will be mandatory for the passengers. It will also be applicable to the passengers of train services.
