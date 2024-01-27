Upset over marriage cancellation, man kills ex-fiancé’s mother and brother in Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: A man allegedly killed ex-fiancé’s mother and brother after their marriage was called off in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred in Izzarnagar police limit on Friday night.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Asihabad, shot dead Meena and her son Netrapal on the Nainital highway. Reportedly, the bodies of the deceased duo was recovered from the roadside.

As per official reports, Sanjeev’s marriage was fixed with Meena’s daughter, however it was later called off as the girl’s family received information about his wrong behaviour. It is suspected by the girl’s father that the accused killed the mother-son duo in the fit of rage.

Following the incident, a complaint has been filed against the accused and further investigation has been initiated.

