Two buildings demolished with implosion technology in Hyderabad IT Park

Hyderabad: Two multi-storey buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished using implosion technology on Saturday to pave way for construction of new structures.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT leveraged “implosion technology in strategic demolition of two aeging buildings located at Mindspace Madhapur”.

The structures with a legacy of around 18 years were successfully dismantled in just 6-8 seconds.

This makes way for a futuristic sustainable asset spread across approximately 1.6 million square feet, the company said in a statement.

The new asset is expected to be completed by the third quarter of financial 2027.

Mindspace REIT had engaged the expertise of skilled professionals from Edifice Engineering who were awarded the contract of implosion.

Edifice Engineering further partnered with Jet Demolition, a South African based Engineering and Technology Partner.

Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media.

The IT Park is located at the heart of Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (Hitec) City, the IT hub.

The park houses several IT giants and a five-star hotel.