This city impose penalty of Rs 10,000 for blocking emergency vehicles in traffic, Check details

Gurugram: Gurugram police have announced a fine of Rs 10,000 for people blocking emergency vehicles including ambulances and fire trucks amid heavy traffic jams in the city. DCP (traffic) Virendra Vij on Tuesday said that a zonal officer of Gurugram traffic police will also make video recordings of the incident.

Those who don’t let these emergency vehicles pass through will get online challans without any delay, the DCP said. The challans will be issued with the video recording of the incident, he further added.

While speaking to PTI, DCP Virendra Vij said, “Challaning amount for the offense is ₹10, 000 under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicle Act. This will help in saving those on the way to different hospitals in ambulances in serious condition.”

“Gurugram traffic police is already providing green corridors for ambulances carrying organs meant for transplant to different hospitals and helping to save the lives of serious patients,” he further stated.

The traffic police have also strengthened their hold over the enforcement of traffic laws on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

Earlier on December yesteryear, Delhi police released a statement that read that commercial vehicles using the first two right lanes of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway from the Kherki Daula toll to the Sirhaul border will be fined Rs 500. If the incident is repeated, the fine price will be hiked to Rs 1,500.

To disseminate information about the new regulations put into place on the expressway, DCP Vij also presided over a meeting with senior officials. Transporters have also been told to remind drivers to abide by the traffic laws and not to use the first two lanes.