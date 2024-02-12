Accident on Yamuna Expressway: 5 burnt alive after car collides with passenger bus

Mathura: In a tragic incident, five people were burnt alive in a case of road accident. The accident took place during the morning hours of Monday on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, under the limits of Mahavan Police Station, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, driver of a sleeper bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider. A car coming from behind rammed into the truck, causing the accident. A total of five people were seated inside the car.

As a result of the collision between the car and truck, the car instantly went up in flames. People seated inside the car, a Swift Dzire, were burnt alive. The bus caught fire inside it as well.

Locals who witnessed the accident said that even before they could rescue the passengers inside the bus, a car coming from behind collided with it. The people seating inside the car were unable to get out of the vehicle, and were burnt alive.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials from Mahavan Police station in Mathura and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Due to the accident on the Yamuna Expressway, police halted the traffic from Agra to Noida.

Further details into the matter are awaited.