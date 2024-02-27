Sidhu Moosewala’s parents expecting a child! Here’s what we know

Parents of well-known Punjabi singer late Sidhu Moosewala are expecting their second child, claimed reports. As per reports, the singer’s mother, Charan Kaur, is expecting to deliver the baby in March.

Although, Charan Kaur (58) and Sidhu Moosewala’s father (60) have not issued in official statement, reliable reports have claimed that the delivery is anticipated soon.

Sidhu Moosewala was their only child. However, he was murdered by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. He was 28-year-old when he was assassinated. The same year, he had contested the Punjabi Assembly Elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa but lost.

Reportedly, 31 accused have been named in connection with the case, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and 25 have been arrested so far.

Earlier on August 2023, the Delhi Police Special Cell successfully extradited Sachin Bishnoi, one of the accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, from Baku, Azerbaijan. The extradition was carried out with the cooperation of a team of security agencies dispatched to Azerbaijan to apprehend the gangster.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The following day, Goldy Brar, a prominent member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had confessed in a Facebook post that he masterminded the murder to avenge the killing of another gangster. The police later identified Brar as the key orchestrator behind the heinous crime.

Sidhu Moosewala debuted in the music industry in 2017 with his first song ‘G Wagon’, and quickly gained popularity with a string of successful albums. He received a lot admiration with his music, which included ‘Legend’, ‘So High’, ‘295’ and ‘The Last Ride’, among others.