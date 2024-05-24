Below Header Govt Ad

Shocking! Man cuts down pregnant wife’s stomach with sickle, know why

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda 0
man cuts down pregnant wife

Bareilly: The father of five daughters cut his wife’s stomach to find out the sex of the unborn child. The woman was admitted to Bareilly hospital with serious injuries.

Lawlessness was experienced yet again in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The husband tore open his wife’s stomach with a sickle to find out the sex of the unborn child.

This brutal incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Nekpur. The woman had given birth to  five daughters earlier! Therefore, the police sources said that the man stabbed his wife in the stomach to confirm whether she is pregnant with a son for the sixth time.

The man has been identified as Pannalal. He tore open his wife’s stomach with a sickle on the advice of a temple priest said reports. An FIR has been lodged against him in this incident. The police arrested him soon after that.

Meanwhile, the woman has been admitted to a hospital in Bareilly with serious injuries. Basically from preliminary investigation it was known that Pannalal has done the shocking act to know  about the sex of his wife’s child after hoping for a son for long time.

Sudeshna Panda 9122 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

