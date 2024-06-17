President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives in West Bengal train accident

New Delhi: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolence for the loss of lives in the West Bengal train accident.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the success of relief and rescue operations.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well.”

The PMO has further announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Furthermore, the Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw tweeted, “Enchanced ex-gratia compensation will be provided to the victims – Rs 10 lakhs in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakhs towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.”

Following the incident, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has left for Darjeeling to visit the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site.

It is worth mentioning here that at least five people were killed, while 20 to 25 people were injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Phansidewa area of the district.

On receiving information, DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.