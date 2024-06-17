5 killed, 25 injured after goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express train in West Bengal

Darjeeling: At least five people were killed, while 20 to 25 people were injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday morning. The incident occurred in the Phansidewa area of the district.

On receiving information, DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Informing about the incident, Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances, and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated.”

Speaking about the incident, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police, Abhishek Roy, told ANI, “Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express.”

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his X handle and said, “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site.”

More details related to the incident are awaited.