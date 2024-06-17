4 Naxalites gunned down in encounter in Jharkhand

West Singhbhum: As many as four Naxalites were gunned down after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Monday.

The four killed included one zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander, and one area commander. Meanwhile, two including an area commander arrested in Chaibasa today.

Following the encounter, the security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the slain Naxals. Further search operations are underway.

Earlier, at least seven Maoists were killed while three jawans were injured in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The injured jawans are the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

According to reports, a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation at around 3 pm in a forest near Gobel and Thulthuli villages in the Orchha area of the district when the encounter took place.

Reportedly, personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada, and Bastar districts and the 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were involved in the operation.

During the gun battle, seven Maoists were killed on the spot. Following this, the bodies of the deceased in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, the identities of the Maoists are yet to be ascertained.

