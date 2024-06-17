Human finger found in Ice cream, FSSAI suspends makers license in Pune

Pune: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Western Region office has suspended the license of an ice cream manufacturer in Pune after a doctor discovered a human finger in an ice cream cone on June 13.

Informing about the suspension, the FSSAI said ANI, “The premises of the ice cream manufacturer have been inspected by a team of FSSAI’s Western Region Office and its license has been suspended.” Meanwhile, the forensic lab reports of the human finger are yet to be out.

According to FSSAI reports, the manufacturer is based in Indapur, Pune, and has a central license. For further investigation into the matter, a team of FSSAI has collected samples from the premises of the seller.

It is worth mentioning here that on June 13, a Mumbai doctor who ordered ice cream online was stunned to find what he alleged was a severed piece of a human finger in it in the Malad area, ​​Mumbai. The shocker happened on Wednesday when Dr. Brendan Serrao, asked his sister to include some ice cream in her online grocery purchase list.

On taking a bite of it, the doctor felt something unusual in his mouth. Hence he spit it out. On yanking, he found a small piece of a severed human finger, around 2 cm long. He immediately filed a complaint in the nearby police station, following which a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.