Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, evacuated

New-Delhi: Atleast ten schools in different parts of Delhi have received a bomb threat email on Wednesday morning, an official said.

According to police, after receiving information from schools separately regarding the bomb threat, local police teams along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot.

The schools have been evacuated immediately and the Delhi Police are conducting a thorough search of the premises, officials said.

So far nothing suspicious has been found, a senior official informed.

“Information was received regarding a bomb in Delhi Public School, Dwarka. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire tenders have arrived on the spot. Search is underway,” ANI quoted Delhi Police.

The Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Mother Mary School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School and Amity School in Saket among others have received bomb threats via email.

On February this year, Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat call, and the police started the evacuation process. The authorities did not find any suspicious items upon investigation.