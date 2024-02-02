Delhi Public School receives bomb threat in Rk Puram area, case registered
New-Delhi: The Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram, New-Delhi have received bomb threat call on Friday morning. After receiving the threat, the school immediately evacuated the building.
According to police, the school received the threat at around 9.02 am and after that the school authorities immediately evacuated the premises.
Later, the police reached the school campus and started a search operation. The police said that nothing suspicious has been found.