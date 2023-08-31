School principal thrashes 50 students for skipping class due to a religious event

Jharkhand: In a recent incident, a school principal allegedly thrashed around 50 students for not attending school on Monday. The incident took place on Tuesday, i.e., August 30 at a school in Palamu district of the state.

Reportedly, a significant number of students had not attended school due to a religious event called the ‘Kalash Yatra.’ The students were made to stand in a queue and thrashed with a stick by the principal of Indian Public School, leaving marks on their backs.

The students revealed that they were also threatened not to inform their parents about the incident. However, eventually, they informed their parents about it.

Reportedly, the principal denied the allegations, stating that he had not hit any child. He further explained that parents often complained about students skipping school during festivals and he was trying to ensure attendance.

The local police were informed about the incident. Following this, the principal and parents were called in for questioning. Authorities have stated that necessary action will be taken against the accused. Further probe into the matter is underway.