Rozgar Mela: PM Narendra Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits today via video conferencing.

The recruitments are taking place in collaboration with Central Government Departments as well as State Governments and Union Territories.

The Rozgar Mela was held at 44 locations across the country. Recruitments are for central government departments.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “During the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honour to get the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have taken the resolution to make India a developed country. The next 25 years are very important for India.”

The new recruits will be joining the Government in several ministries and departments such as Revenue, Financial Services, Posts, School Education, Higher Education, Defence, Health and Family Welfare, Central Public Sector Undertakings, Water resources, Personnel & Training, Home Affairs, among others.