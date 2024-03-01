Popular AISF leader arrested for instigating tension in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: Popular youth leader of All India Secular Front (AISF) Jubi Saha was arrested on Friday for allegedly instigating tension at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Jubi Saha was fast becoming popular in West Bengal for spearheading the movement to demand a hike in allowances of the midday meal workers.

She was arrested from the residence of her friend Natasha Khan at New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. Sources said that Saha was arrested on the basis of specific complaints of instigating the local people, especially the women, in Sandeshkhali.

The arrested AISF leader is likely to be presented at a district court on Friday.

Saha is the second leader of AISF to be arrested in connection with the recent tensions at Sandeshkhali. Earlier, police arrested AISF leader Ayesha Bibi on similar charges. However, she was granted bail. The AISF leadership has termed these arrests as “vindictive”.

Sandeshkhali had been on the boil following protests by local people, especially women, who hit the streets against their “oppression” of local Trinamool Congress leaders.

The accusation against the local Trinamool leaders include forceful grabbing of farmland, illegal conversion into pisciculture farms by flowing in saline water and sexual harassment against women.