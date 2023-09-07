Chhattisgarh: Polling stations to open in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

New Delhi: The residents of a few Mao-prone villages in Bastar area of Chhattisgarh will get their voting franchise for the first time in their own area, reports said. Reportedly, polling booths will be set up soon in here. ANI informed about it in a X post today.

As per reports, as many as 40 Naxal affected areas in Bastar area will get the opportunity to cast their votes in their own area.

