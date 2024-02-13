Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

New-Delhi: The Delhi police fired tear gas at the farmers as they approached Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border on Delhi chalo protest on Tuesday morning.

The police used smoke bombs by the drones to disperse the agitating farmers.

Over 200 farmer unions and a lakh farmers decided to march after a crucial meeting between the Union ministers and farmers leaders failed without any resolution late Monday night.

Earlier today, a huge traffic jams were witnessed at the entry and exit points of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

To stop the farmers from entering the national capital, the police along with the paramilitary forces have been deployed as security measures on Delhi borders, including at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, with cement blocks and pickets with nails installed on the approach roads.

Delhi Police implemented section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) citywide and fortified the borders as a precautionary measure. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued these directives for the next 30 days to ensure law and order amidst planned farmer protests against the central government.

A total of 114 companies, including 64 from paramilitary forces and 50 from the Haryana Police, have been deployed across various districts. Equipped with anti-riot gear, these units are stationed in the border areas and sensitive districts. Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor any disruptive activities