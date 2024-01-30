Poet dies of heart attack while performing on stage in Uttarakhand, Watch

Dehradun: A poet died after he collapsed on stage after suffering heart attack on stage while performing at a poetry festival in Pantnagar of Uttarakhand. The incident occurred during the ‘Pantnagar Kavya Mahotsav’ which was organised at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology to pay tribute to brave Indian soldiers.

The deceased, identified as, Subashh Chaturvedi, was a retired Assistant Accountant at Pantnagar University. Reportedly, he was reciting a poem on stage and when he suddenly collapsed on another person seated behind him.

The elderly man was immediately rushed to the district hospital by the organisers of the event, where he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The visual of the incident was captured on camera and recently the clip is going viral over the internet.

Reportedly, the deceased’s family later took his body to his ancestral residence in Mathura. However, the cases of sudden heart attacks are on the rise in the country. Earlier last week, an Army personnel died of heart attack while playing cricket during his leave in Madhya Pradesh.

