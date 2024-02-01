PM Modi to launch power projects worth Rs 28,978 crore in Odisha

By Himanshu

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the Nation NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2×800 MW), NSPCL Rourkela PP-II Expansion Project (1×250 MW) and lay the foundation stone of NTPC Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×660 MW) with a total investment of Rs 28,978 Crore on 3rd February 2024.

Addressing the media persons today at Bhubaneswar Sudip Nag, Regional Executive Director, (Eastern Region I & II), spoke on the upcoming developmental power projects to be flagged off by PM Modi.

Located in Sundargarh district of Odisha, Darlipali STPP is a pit-head Power Station with Supercritical (highly efficient) Technology, and is supplying low-cost power to its beneficiary states, such as Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat and Sikkim.

The 250 MW project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd is established in Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to provide reliable power for the steel plant which is vital for economic growth.

