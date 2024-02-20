PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir today. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore at a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

As per official reports, the projects are related to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others. During the programme Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu’ programme.

Prime Minister will dedicate to nation permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIITDM Kurnool; academic and residential complex in IIT Patna and IIT Ropar; two permanent campuses of Central Sanskrit University – at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura). Prime Minister will inaugurate permanent campuses of IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya. He will also inaugurate Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) – a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies in Kanpur.

He will also inaugurate and dedicate to nation improved infrastructure like hostels, academic blocs, administrative building, library, auditorium etc in multiple higher educational institutes across the country like IIT Jammu, NIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, NIT Durgapur, IISER Behrampur, NIT Arunachal Pradesh, IIIT Lucknow, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, Central University of Kerala Kasaragod, among others.

PM Modi will also inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2000 passengers during peak hours.

PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation various rail projects in Jammu and Kashmir including the new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 Km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 Km). He will also flag off the first Electric Train in the valley and also train service between Sangaldan station & Baramulla station.

