9-year-old life saved by doctors after removing needle from lungs at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: We have heard that doctors are form of God. It not just a saying, but also the truth that they are the ones who save life of patients even during the most difficult times.

Recently, a news has come that doctors at AIIMS Bhubaneswar have saved a nine-year-old boy life by removing a four-cm-long needle from his lungs.

The hospital have released a statement, the paediatric department of the hospital have performed a bronchoscopic intervention procedure to remove the needle and saved the life of the boy.

The statement added, that it is the first time ever any paediatrics department in Odisha have performed such surgery and removed the sharp object from his lung.

Reports say, the child who hailed from West-Bengal was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after he aspirated the needle into the left lower lobe bronchus lateral segment of the lungs.

After check-ups, a team of doctors Dr Rashmi Ranjan Das, Dr Krishna M Gulla, Dr Ketan and Dr Ramakrushna performed the surgery to extract the needle without any complications. The medical procedure lasted for about an 1 hour, informed Executive Director of the hospital, Dr Ashutosh Biswas.

The child is now recovering and his condition is stable, informed Dr Biswas.