PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of India’s solar mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s solar mission Aditya-L1, saying the tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity.

“After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1,” the Prime Minister posted in X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop a better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of humanity,” he said.

The remarks from the Prime Minister came after India launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becoming the first country in history to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s uncharted south pole.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) wants to use to monitor the Sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.