Plane or train? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw shares photo of baby on board

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw shared a picture on Twitter of a baby lying comfortably on a quilt, looking out of a window, and posed a question with the photo for the netizens on February 4.

While sharing the image on Twitter, he wrote, “Baby on Board! Plane seat or train seat? Guess!”

Baby On Board!

Plane seat or train seat?

Guess ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x5snDfHADb — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 3, 2023

The photos shows inside of a train coach and is meant to showcase the futuristic rakes being deployed by Indian Railways to give extra comfort passengers, especially those who travel long distances.

On February 1, Railway minister announced for Vande Metro to be rolled soon. The Vande metro is equivalent to Vande Bharat train which will give world class experience to passengers.

Further, he added, the first indigenously designed and built hydrogen train would roll out in December 2023.