Patient goes for consultation, attacks doctor with knife in Delhi hospital

New Delhi: A youth reportedly attacked a doctor at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday with a small knife. The attack was made when the physician was at his consultation chamber.

As per reports, the accused was under treatment for depression, since 2021.

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Bihar.

As per reports, he paid a visit to the doctor. When the consultation was going on he all of a sudden took out a small knife from his pocket and attacked the doctor with that.

However, the hospital security staff and an attendant rushed to the spot timely and overpowered the accused. They then handed him over to the Police. However, till the doctor was rescued, he had sustained a cut in his thumb with this knife attack.

Reportedly, the accused has been charged under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Violence against Doctors, Medical Professionals and Medical Institution Bill, 2018.