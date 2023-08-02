Nuh Violence: Vehicles set on fire as clashes spread to Gurugram

Haryana: A Religious procession in Haryana’s Nuh turned into a violent clash, spreading to Gurugram, where protesters from two communities clashed near Sohna Road. The confrontations resulted in damage to several vehicles, with three being damaged and one set on fire along the Sohna Road highway. The situation escalated as stone pelting, sloganeering, and arson were reported during the violent protest in Gurugram.

Authorities acted promptly, deploying police forces and fire brigades to contain the situation. Meanwhile, in Gurugram’s Pataudi Chowk on Khandsa Road, numerous meat shops, scrap shops, and furniture repairing shops were attacked. Cars set on fire by mobsters in the outskirts of New Delhi at Sohna bypass after communal violence and rioting in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana.

Amidst the unrest, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued a warning of strict legal action against any objectionable posts on social media. Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh, and mobile internet services have been suspended in the district till August 2 as a precautionary measure.

Appeals for peace and harmony have been made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders, urging people to maintain calm in the state.

Authorities have taken measures to restore order in Nuh district, deploying 14 companies of police force for regular patrolling. As a result, the situation in Nuh district is now reported to be normal. The police have arrested 116 individuals in connection with the riots and filed 26 FIRs at different police stations in Nuh. Additionally, 60 people were injured during the clashes.

Section-144 remains in effect in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Jhajjar districts. To ensure law and order, the district administration has appointed 10 duty magistrates and six special duty magistrates for specific areas in Nuh.

Tragically, at least five people lost their lives during the communal clashes that initially erupted in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday and subsequently spread to Gurugram on Tuesday.