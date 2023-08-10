No Confidence Motion defeated in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The ‘No Confidence Motion’ defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday through voice vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in the Lok Sabha said, “This ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance is a guarantee of double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, dynasty, unemployment, violence and terrorism. It is Modi’s guarantee that in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world…”, tweeted ANI.

Earlier today the PM said that the no-confidence motion is lucky for the BJP-led Centre as the floor test is not for the NDA, but for the Opposition which has moved the motion in the Parliament.

Stating that the people of the country have shown their trust in the NDA government a number of times, Modi said, “I am here to show my gratitude to the people of India.”

“And I consider this as a blessing that the God suggested the Opposition and they came up with the (no-trust) motion,” he said.

It is to be noted that the no-trust motion was brought by the Congress on behalf of the Opposition bloc of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The debate was initiated on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“In 2018 too, it was God’s wish when the members of the Opposition brought the no confidence motion. And then also I had said that it is not our government’s floor test, but it is their (Opposition’s) floor test.

“And the same happened when the voting was done. The number of votes could not control the votes which they had earlier. And not only this, when we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence for them (Opposition) and the in elections, the NDA as well as the BJP got more votes. This means the no-confidence motion is lucky for us,” Modi said.

“I can see that you have decided that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA and the BJP will break all previous records with more brute majority,” he added.